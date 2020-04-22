STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many Indians among Singapore's 1,016 new COVID-19 cases

The "vast majority" of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Published: 22nd April 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

singapore coronavirus

People wearing protective face masks exit a mall along the Orchard Road shopping belt in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Over 1,000 foreign workers, including Indian nationals, tested positive for coronavirus in Singapore on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,141, as the city-state battles a second wave of contagion.

More than 1,000 foreign workers, including Indian nationals, are among 1,016 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Singapore on Wednesday noon, according to official figures.

Fifteen coronavirus cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents among the Wednesday confirmed infections.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry added.

Foreign workers in Singapore - many of them Indian nationals - have been hit hard by the virus, with several foreign worker dormitories being placed under quarantine.

The city-state managed to keep its outbreak in check in the early stages due to widespread testing and contact-tracing, but is facing a fast-moving second wave of infections.

Singapore has further closed businesses after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday extended the "circuit breaker" until June 1 to control the spread of the deadly disease.

Speaking in Chinese on Tuesday circuit break extension announcement, the prime minister said that only one person from each household should be away from home at any one time.

He urged people to stay at home as much as possible.

Should they need to go out for the essentials, they should do so alone, he stressed.

"Go out alone, get what you need, and return home straightaway," said the prime minister.

Additional measures on food and retail outlets took effect from Wednesday and will continue until at least May 4 which means more workplaces will be closed, reducing the number of workers who keep essential services going.

All standalone food and beverage outlets selling mainly drinks and snacks, as well as hairdressing and barber shops, were asked to shut by 11.59 pm on Tuesday night, reported The Straits Times.

Entry restrictions have been imposed at popular markets while temperature screening is being done on every visitor at all supermarkets and malls from Wednesday.

Visitors to these public places will also have to provide their particulars for contact tracing, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday night.

Singapore Singapore coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Indian workers
