STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

OPEC ministers and allies discuss 'dramatic' oil market situation

OPEC said the teleconference was held at the initiative of Mohamed Arkab, energy minister of Algeria, which currently holds OPEC's presidency.

Published: 22nd April 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

OPEC, OPEC logo

OPEC logo used for representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

VIENNA: The OPEC alliance of oil producers said "several" member states, and some of its allies in the OPEC+ grouping, held a teleconference Tuesday to discuss the plunge in oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation tweeted that ministers held an "informal teleconference to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation" but it was not clear whether Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, took part.

A photo tweeted by the organisation appeared to show representatives from countries including Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela taking part but there was no confirmation of which countries joined the meeting.

OPEC said the teleconference was held at the initiative of Mohamed Arkab, energy minister of Algeria, which currently holds OPEC's presidency.

ALSO READ | Explainer: Why did crude oil prices plunge below zero for the first time since 1983?

A spokeswoman for Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia -- viewed as the leader of the OPEC+ grouping -- did not take part.

Novak said in a statement on Tuesday that there was no need to "dramatise" the current market situation.

"OPEC+ countries are carefully monitoring the situation and have all means to react, if need be," Novak said.

OPEC said the ministers participating in the teleconference restated their "commitment to the oil production adjustment" agreed earlier this month which involves a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May in an attempt to stop prices plummeting.

Producers outside the alliance pledged to cut an additional 3.7 million bpd.

The pandemic has crippled global energy demand and worsened a supply glut, leading US crude futures to go below zero for the first time on Monday.

OPEC said ministers were prepared "to continue holding such consultations on the market situation on regular basis".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OPEC oil meeting OPEC Oil price crash
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp