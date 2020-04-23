STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit

About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March, by far the worst string of layoffs on record.

Jobs

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.

Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March, by far the worst string of layoffs on record.

Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 per cent.

The enormous magnitude of job cuts has plunged the US economy into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Some economists say the nation's output could shrink by twice the amount that it did during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009.

The painful economic consequences of the virus-related shutdowns have sparked angry protests in several state capitals from crowds demanding that businesses reopen.

Some governors have begun easing restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking new infections.

In Georgia, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys can reopen Friday.

Texas has reopened its state parks.

Yet those scattered re-openings won't lead to much rehiring, especially if Americans are too wary to leave their homes.

Most people say they favour stay-at-home orders and believe it won't be safe to lift social distancing guidelines anytime soon.

And there are likely more layoffs to come from many small businesses that have tried but failed to receive loans from a federal aid program.

The total number of people who are receiving unemployment benefits has reached a record 16 million, surpassing a previous high of 12 million set in 2010, just after the 2008-2009 recession ended.

This figure reflects people who have managed to navigate the online or telephone application systems in their states, have been approved for benefits and are actually receiving checks.

In some states, many laid-off workers have run into obstacles in trying to file applications for benefits.

Among them are millions of freelancers, contractors, gig workers and self-employed people  a category of workers who are now eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp