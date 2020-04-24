STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK rolls out plans to ramp up coronavirus tests as death toll hits 18,738

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that though the daily rise in the toll was lower than previous days and it was important not to forget any one of the victims of the deadly virus.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

A patients is helped from an ambulance as they arrive at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

A patients is helped from an ambulance as they arrive at St Thomas' Hospital in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government on Thursday laid out a series of measures to be put in place to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus as the daily COVID-19 hospital death toll spiked by 616 to hit a total of 18,738.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that though the daily rise in the toll was lower than previous days, it was important not to forget any one of the victims of the deadly virus and continue to strictly follow the social distancing norms in place to control its spread.

"They will not be forgotten. We must retain our resolve and follow social distancing rules - they are working.

To lift the measures too soon and to risk a second peak will be a mistake and undo all the hard work that has been done," Hancock said during the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine: Human trials begin in UK, scientists give 80 percent success rate

The minister, who has set a 100,000 coronavirus tests to be carried out daily by the end of this month, said that testing capacity has increased to 51,000 a day as he laid out a "test, track and trace" formula to be applied as the lockdown measures are gradually eased across the country.

"From tomorrow (Friday), any essential workers who need a test will be able to book an appointment on Gov.uk themselves, directly.

This also applies for people in essential workers' households too who need a test. It's all part of getting Britain back on her feet," said Hancock.

Results of these tests will be sent out by text, with people who cannot go online able to apply for the free of cost tests through their employer.

There will be more than 30 test sites across the UK, with home tests kits also being introduced as well as 48 mobile testing sites for the more vulnerable such as care homes with the help of the Armed Forces.

Hancock said the government is putting the infrastructure in place to be prepared to roll out contact tracing, or someone's exposure to the virus, on a large scale when it is time and a new National Health Service (NHS) contact tracing smartphone app is also being tested for that purpose.

"If you become unwell, you'll be able to tell the NHS with this app and then this will send an alert to other users," said Hancock.

Professor John Newton, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health England, joined the Cabinet minister to explain the kinds of tests that are being put in place.

He said there are mainly two types of test - the swab test to assess someone for the novel coronavirus and the treatment they might require if they are positive, and an antibody blood test, which determines if someone has already had the virus and may be immune to it.

Newton said the current focus is on the swab test to try and control the spread of the virus until a proven antibody test is found.

"Testing capacity has been increased exponentially," said Newton, who is the UK's national coronavirus testing coordinator.

Meanwhile, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's Chief Scientific Adviser, said at the briefing that it is clear that transmission rates are down and social distancing measures are having a "very big" effect.

"I would just urge as we enter the phase where the plateau has been reached, slight decrease we can see, we continue to make sure that we enrol patients in clinical trials so we get the answers to the critical questions about which medicines may work," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus UK vaccine UK covid fight
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp