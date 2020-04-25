STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as Democratic party CEO ahead of US 2020 polls

She would be replaced by Mary Beth Cahill, who had previously managed John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

Published: 25th April 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda (Photo | Seema Nanda, Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Seema Nanda has announced her decision to step down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the top administrative position in the main Opposition party, ahead of the presidential elections in November.

Nanda, 48, became the first Indian-American to be appointed as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in June, 2018.

She, however, did not give reasons for leaving the top position in the party.

The Washington Post reported that Nanda's sudden exit from the DNC was part of the effort of the former US Vice President Joe Biden who is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

She would be replaced by Mary Beth Cahill, who had previously managed John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

"After two years, I will be stepping down as CEO of the DNC. I couldn't be prouder of the infrastructure we have built, the primary process we have run, and the team we have built," Nanda announced in a tweet on Friday.

"I look forward to continuing the fight for our democracy and to elect Democrats everywhere," she said.

With the two key endorsements, decks are now clear for a direct contest between Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.

Under US laws, an individual can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

The Biden campaign and the DNC on Friday announced the formation of the "Biden Victory Fund' which will allow donors to give USD 360,600 directly to the new operation.

In a statement, Cahill praised the announcement.

"Our goal is to ensure that we put Joe Biden in the best position possible to beat Donald Trump, and this joint fundraising agreement allows us to do just that. Americans are hungry for new leadership in the White House and are uniting around our nominee," Cahill said.

"As we gear up and build out our operation for the next six months, Mary Beth's experience running presidential campaigns and managing the kind of complex operation it takes to win a general election will be invaluable and I am thrilled to have her as a partner in this fight," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement.

Nanda, whose parents are dentists, grew up in Connecticut.

She went to the Brown University and Boston College Law School.

She also has a background in labour and employment law, and has worked in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Democratic Party Seema Nanda Democratic National Committee US 2020 elections us presidential elections
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp