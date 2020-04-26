STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus cases cross 13000-mark in Singapore, foreign workers worst-affected

Foreign workers' dormitories have been locked down as the government struggles to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 26th April 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

A migrant worker from India trims the trees along Holland Road in Singapore while wearing a mask

A migrant worker from India trims the trees along Holland Road in Singapore while wearing a mask. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Coronavirus cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000-mark on Sunday after 931 positive cases were confirmed with majority of them continued to be foreign workers, including Indian nationals, living in dormitories.

The vast majority of the news cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories for foreign workers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Foreign workers' dormitories have been locked down as the government struggles to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fifteen of the new cases confirmed on Sunday are Singaporeans or permanent residents being foreigners.

The total number of coronavirus cases is 13,624 as of Sunday noon."We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, five weeks from now, if the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the community falls to single digits and the situation in the foreign worker dormitories improves, "circuit breaker" measures in Singapore may ease gradually, reported Channel News Asia, citing experts.

Key indicators of whether Singapore is in a position to consider such a move include the number of new community cases falling to single digits per day and a "very clear decline" in new cases in the dormitories, said Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean Teo Yik Ying.

Besides a fall in the total number of cases, the number of unlinked cases should go down to near zero, added Professor Paul Tambyah of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus death toll crosses 2,00,000 globally; countries begin easing lockdown restrictions

Another indicator of community transmission of the coronavirus would be the numbers from the Health Ministry's surveillance programmes.

Such random testing of flu-like illnesses in the community aims to pick up cases that otherwise would not have not been detected. "The key is to look at the sentinel surveillance data - from the influenza-like illness surveillance done in polyclinics and general practitioner clinics - to see how much coronavirus is circulating in the community, as well as pneumonia surveillance in hospitals," said Prof Tambyah.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday the sentinel programme is an example of how authorities are trying to "pre-empt the situation going forward".

"For example at this point in time, while the numbers are coming down, we are also making sure that we have background sentinel checks to make sure that we are not caught blindsided by some other hidden cases in the community," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll Coronavirus impact
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp