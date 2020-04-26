STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports ten new coronavirus cases bringing total tally to 10,728

The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea's daily increase came below 20.

Published: 26th April 2020 01:47 PM

Buddhist believers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus line up while maintaining social distancing during a service at the Chogyesa temple in South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has confirmed 10 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continuation of the country's slowing caseload.

The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea's daily increase came below 20.

The state-run Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additionally reported cases brought the country's total to 10,728 with 242 deaths.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

It says 8,717 patients have recovered and been released from quarantine.

South Korea has recently relaxed some of its social distancing rules, but officials have still raised worries about possible transmissions by "quiet spreaders."

South Korea had recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegue and nearby areas.

