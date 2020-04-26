STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK hospital deaths from coronavirus cross grim 20,000 milestone

These official figures released daily by the UK's Department of Health and Social Care do not account for deaths that occur elsewhere in the community.

Published: 26th April 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus walks past a recently painted mural by professional street artist David Speed and the Graffiti Life collective to show appreciation for the people who work in the NHS in London.

A man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus walks past a recently painted mural by professional street artist David Speed and the Graffiti Life collective to show appreciation for the people who work in the NHS in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The number of deaths in the UK hospitals from the novel coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 on Saturday, up by 813 over the previous day - among the highest daily death tolls recorded this week.

These official figures released daily by the UK's Department of Health and Social Care do not account for deaths that occur elsewhere in the community, which means the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is much higher.

Last month, in response to a question at the daily Downing Street briefings, Stephen Powis, the Medical Director of National Health Service (NHS) England, said a total number of deaths under 20,000 "would be a good outcome".

However, that figure has now been crossed within 51 days of the first UK death recorded from the coronavirus.

The government's Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Valance, had also said it was the "hope" that the death toll would be kept below 20,000.

The UK's death toll now makes it just one of a number of countries to have crossed the 20,000 fatalities mark, after France, Spain, Italy and the US.

The deaths in the community are measured separately by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on death certificates, with a weekly figure announced each Tuesday.

It is estimated that thousands more will have died in other settings such as care homes, at home, in hospices, with the latest ONS data on that recording 1,662 COVID-19 deaths up until April 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK global tally COVID 19 Coronavirus UK covid tally
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp