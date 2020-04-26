STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US records 2,494 more coronavirus fatalities in 24 hours, death toll at 53,751; tally rises to 938,072

Published: 26th April 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Kenia Anzarado, right, and Mae Catalan, left, works on finishing and packing face masks at the Georgia Expo in Suwanee, Ga. The company has pivoted from sewing curtains to sewing cloth face masks. As business restrictions ease companies are preparing to open, but one key ingredient to safety is nearly impossible to find, personal protective equipment.

In this Thursday, April 23, 2020 photo, Kenia Anzarado, right, and Mae Catalan, left, works on finishing and packing face masks at the Georgia Expo in Suwanee, Ga. The company has pivoted from sewing curtains to sewing cloth face masks. As business restrictions ease companies are preparing to open, but one key ingredient to safety is nearly impossible to find, personal protective equipment. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,751, with 938,072 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university.

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths -- 1,258 -- in nearly three weeks.

