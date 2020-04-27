Coronavirus cases close to 3 million mark, death toll climbs to 206,567

By PTI

PARIS: The new coronavirus has claimed at least 206,567 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 2,961,540 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories.

Of these cases, at least 809,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 54,877 out of 965,933 cases.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,644 deaths out of 197,675 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 209,465 cases, France 22,856 deaths and 162,100 cases and the United Kingdom 20,732 fatalities and 152,840 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,830 cases, including one new fatality and three new infections.

Europe has a total of 124,759 deaths from 1,379,443 cases, the United States and Canada have 57,513 deaths and 1,012,573 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,292 deaths and 169,174 cases, Asia has 8,077 deaths and 204,217 cases, the Middle East has 6,392 deaths and 156,097 cases, Africa has 1,425 deaths from 32,015 cases, and Oceania has 109 deaths from 8,023 cases.