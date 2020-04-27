STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Muscle pain to headache: Six new COVID-19 symptoms in US CDC list

Scientists have warned that asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has made controlling the spread of the disease all the more difficult.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Red Cross talk at a mobile hospital at Jacques Lemaire Arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle, Sunday, April 26, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Red Cross talk at a mobile hospital at Jacques Lemaire Arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle, Sunday, April 26, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Muscle pain and new loss of taste or smell are among the six new COVID-19 symptoms that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added to its official list.

The other four symptoms added to the list on Sunday are chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache and sore throat.

Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for COVID-19, the agency said.

In addition, the CDC also detailed a set of emergency warning signs for COVID-19 which included trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This list, however, is not all-inclusive, said the health protection agency of the US, adding that people should consult their medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to them.

Globally, more than 2.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 which has already killed over 200,000 people in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Scientists have warned that asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has made controlling the spread of the disease all the more difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid 19 symptoms coronavirus COVID 19 symptoms CDC US
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp