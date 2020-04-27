Muscle pain to headache: Six new COVID-19 symptoms in US CDC list

By IANS

NEW YORK: Muscle pain and new loss of taste or smell are among the six new COVID-19 symptoms that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added to its official list.

The other four symptoms added to the list on Sunday are chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache and sore throat.

Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for COVID-19, the agency said.

In addition, the CDC also detailed a set of emergency warning signs for COVID-19 which included trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This list, however, is not all-inclusive, said the health protection agency of the US, adding that people should consult their medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to them.

Globally, more than 2.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 which has already killed over 200,000 people in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Scientists have warned that asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has made controlling the spread of the disease all the more difficult.