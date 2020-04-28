STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Indian-Americans distribute free meals, masks in US

In Georgia, Indian-American-led businesses are providing free meals to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Several Sikh volunteers from the East, West Coast and the Mid West of the United States are ready with an infrastructure to help agencies across the country. They are geared with free food, shelter at Gurudwara's and even delivering essentials and medicines for the homeless and needy.

Several Sikh volunteers from the East, West Coast and the Mid West of the United States are ready with an infrastructure to help agencies across the country. They are geared with free food, shelter at Gurudwara's and even delivering essentials and medicines for the homeless and needy. (FILE Photo | United Sikhs, Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans in the US are distributing free meals, masks and other supplies to those engaged on the frontlines to combat the deadly coronavirus in the country, which is the worst hit by the pandemic with over 56,000 deaths.

In New York City, Suraj Patel, who is running for the US House of Representatives, has announced a partnership with Amrapali Soni, co-president of House of Spices, to provide USD 10,000 worth of food to healthcare workers and the most vulnerable communities.

In New Jersey, Edison township's Mayor Thomas Lankey joined an effort by the local Indian-American community to distribute masks, hand sanitisers, snacks and bags of therapeutic spices to those fighting the deadly virus on the frontlines.

Hindu Texans from across North Texas joined hands to provide more than 15,000 meals to frontline workers and first responders.

The community has also delivered meals to Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, to several hospitals in the Baylor and Methodist systems as well as several police and fire stations in the cities of Dallas and Plano.

The meals were provided by businesses owned by Hindu Americans like Little Caesars, Subway, Genghis Grill.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hindu community appreciates the health care workers, first responders, local communities and others who are on the frontlines working to contain this pandemic, said community leader Ashok Mago.

ALSO READ: FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

In Indianapolis, community leader Gurinder Singh Khalsa has started a nationwide free mask delivery to first responders and healthcare workers.

We want to get the masks into the hands of the people who need them as quickly and cheaply as possible, Khalsa said after launching a drive-thru masks facility that allows customers to pick up their masks and filters.

In Georgia, Indian-American-led businesses are providing free meals to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With this new effort, we will be able to feed hundreds of food-challenged citizens in Norcross and surrounding areas, Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement.

In Silicon Valley, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Charities donated over 38,000 pieces of PPE to several hospitals.

Sewa International donated 30,000 N95, KN95 and 3ply masks and 20,000 ounces of hand sanitiser to healthcare workers, police officers, fire fighters and hospital staff in an invitation-only drive-through event in Houston as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The organisation distributed the protective gear to about 100 agencies, including county officials and the Sheriff's Department in the city.

We plan to continue this drive every week until the situation improves, Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa International Houston Chapter, said.

The deadly coronavirus, which originated in China late last year, has so far killed more than 200,000 people and infected over three million globally.

The largest number of them are in the US with more than 56,000 deaths and nearly one million infections.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Americans coronavirus relief work COVID 19 united states
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp