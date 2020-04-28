STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 intensity still low in Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan even as cases near 14,000

Khan, however, urged people to maintain social distancing as it was the best way to control the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Published: 28th April 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 2020.

People pray before receiving free food for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the intensity of the coronavirus pandemic in the country was not as severe as it was in other parts of the world.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on impact of the pandemic on the country's social fabric and economy on Monday, reports Dawn news.

According to an official statement, the meeting was informed that the number of patients and deaths due to coronavirus is less than that in other countries of the world.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn news that Khan was quite satisfied that the intensity of COVID-19 was still low in Pakistan as compared to other countries, especially the US and Europe.

Khan, however, urged people to maintain social distancing as it was the best way to control the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government was monitoring the situation closely and would soon announce its next strategy regarding the lockdown keeping in view the need of the people of all segments of society and the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the government was devising a strategy to provide relief to the poor and common man by keeping a balance in enforcement of preventive measures and revival of low-risk economic activities.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has recorded 13,947 coronavirus cases, with 293 deaths.

Over 50 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in Karachi

More than 50 police personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi, officials said.

According to documents reviewed by Dawn news on Monday, six inspectors are among the 51 personnel of the Sindh Police whose tests have returned positive.

Sindh province is the worst-hit in Pakistan. Of the total 13,947 cases in the country, Sindh accounts for 4,956 infections.

According to Karachi City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, the majority of infected police officials in the city were not those deployed in active field duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus Karachi Karachi policemen covid 19 positive
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp