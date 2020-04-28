Global coronavirus cases cross 3 million mark, deaths surge past 210,842

By Online Desk

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over three million people worldwide and claimed over 2,10,842 lives so far, with 892,599 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has been leading with the highest number of cases and deaths with 988,189 infections and 56,255 fatalities.

Italy comes second with 26,977 out of 199,414 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 229,422 cases.

France has recorded over 23,327 deaths of 165,963 cases and the United Kingdom had reported 21,157 fatalities and 158,348 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,637 deaths and 83,918 cases although the threat of resurgence of the virus through imported cases and otherwise continues to loom over the country where the deadly virus first broke out in December 2019.