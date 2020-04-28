STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's Sindh province Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Before he was tested COVID-9 positive, the governor spent 10 very busy days where he met a host of people and attended important meetings.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's southern Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail

Pakistan's southern Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail (Photo | Twitter/@ImranIsmailPTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's southern Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to fight it out.

I have just been tested COVID-19 positive. I believe this is nothing against what we are prepared for. May Allah give us strength to fight this pandemic inshallah, he said in a tweet late Monday night.

Prime Minister Khan and several top leaders of his party expressed good wishes for the governor.

Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said that it was disturbing news for him.

"For me Governor sindh @ImranIsmailPTI is not only a friend but a mentor and a brother very very perturbed on news about his CoronaVirus positive test, may Allah be kind on all of us," he tweeted.

Governor Ismail again took to twitter to thank everyone.

"I am thankful to all the cabinet members, friends & family who showed their concern regarding my health. I am in good health & spirit," he said.

Ismail is the highest official to test positive so far.

Earlier, Sindh minister for education, Saeed Ghani, tested positive but recovered.

Governor Ismail is currently in self-isolation.

Before he was tested COVID-9 positive, the governor spent 10 very busy days where he met a host of people and attended important meetings.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed the 14,000-mark and claimed the lives of over 300 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Governor Imran Ismail
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp