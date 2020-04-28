STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore to enter into recession this year due to coronavirus pandemic: MAS

The MAS eased monetary policy last month as the economy faces the worst recession in its 55-year history.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

A team of migrant workers from India trim the trees along Holland Road in Singapore on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020.

A team of migrant workers from India trim the trees along Holland Road in Singapore on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore will enter into a recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the city-state's economic growth could even dip below the forecast range of -4 to -1 per cent to record its worst-ever contraction, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review warned of job losses and lower wages, with "significant uncertainty" over how long and intense the downturn will be.

"The Singapore economy will enter into a recession this year," said the MAS in a 132-page report.

Depending on how the pandemic evolves and the efficacy of policy responses around the world, Singapore's economic growth could even dip below the forecast range of -4 to -1 per cent to record its worst-ever contraction, said the MAS.

The grim prognosis comes as Singapore reels from the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, nearly 15,000 people in Singapore have been infected with the disease and fourteen have died.

Nearly 85 per cent of its infections are linked to foreign worker dormitories.

"At this juncture, there remains significant uncertainty over the severity of the downturn, as well as the eventual recovery. The materialisation of downside risks, that largely depends on the course taken by the pandemic and efficacy of policy responses around the world, could tip the growth outcome in Singapore below the forecast range," said the MAS.

Singapore's economy is likely to "contract more sharply" in the second quarter, given the severity of the outbreak among its major trading partners, as well as the domestic "circuit breaker" measures that kicked in early this month, said MAS.

ALSO READ: FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Beyond that, the outlook is "fraught with uncertainty," Channel News Asia quoted the MAS as saying.

This is because Singapore's prospects are hinged on external circumstances, such as the transmission and incidence of the virus, as well as the pace at which other countries recover from their own health and economic challenges, the central bank said.

Yet, there is a "poor understanding" of how the COVID-19 situation could evolve globally, it noted.

The MAS eased monetary policy last month as the economy faces the worst recession in its 55-year history.

The COVID-19 pandemic knocked Singapore's economy in the first quarter, when it shrank 2.2 per cent - its sharpest contraction since the 2009 financial crisis, The Star Online reported.

Singapore is going through a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The period was originally scheduled to end on May 4 but has since been extended until Jun 1.

All non-essential workplaces have been closed and residents told not to leave their homes except to buy food and groceries or to exercise alone in the neighbourhood.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monetary Authority of Singapore Singapore economy Coronavirus recession COVID 19
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp