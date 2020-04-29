STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 2,200 USA coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, toll crosses 58,000

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

A patient is loaded into the back of an ambulance by medical personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus has reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one-millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's caseload, according to Johns Hopkins data.

