STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK coronavirus death toll jumps to 26,097 as government starts tallying fatalities in care homes

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab cautioned at the daily Downing Street briefing that the figure includes data going back to early March and should not be seen as a particular spike in deaths.

Published: 29th April 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

A general view of a deserted Camden High Street, as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London

A general view of a deserted Camden High Street, as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's death toll from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday registered a jump of thousands and reached 26,097 as the government began counting the COVID-19 related fatalities across the country's hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab cautioned at the daily Downing Street briefing that the figure includes data going back to early March and should not be seen as a particular spike in deaths from the deadly virus in recent days.

The overall hike in death toll over the previous figure is 3,811, with the daily increase from Tuesday's figures at 765 deaths. "We must never lose sight of the human lives behind the statistics," said Raab, who was back standing in for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who remains with fiancee Carrie Symonds who gave birth to their baby boy earlier on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Indians to benefit from free visa extension in UK

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we need to be patient and careful as we come through the phase of maximum risk," said Raab, as he stressed that it is too early to look at easing the lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The minister said that as the UK was "still coming through the peak", it is now undergoing what is the most "delicate and dangerous moment".

He pointed to Germany's experience as a cautionary tale, where there is a move towards a second lockdown due to a rise in infections after social distancing measures had been lifted recently. "We mustn't gamble the sacrifice and progress we have made. We must continue to take the right decisions at the right time," he said.

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England, added at the briefing that the latest COVID-19 data were more "comprehensive" and shows a continued downward trend in the number of hospitalisations with the coronavirus, as she reiterated the need for lockdown measures to be kept in place. "Most people are making huge efforts to stay at home, so please, do continue to stay at home," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK coronavirus COVID19 Coronavirus Dominic Raab UK coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp