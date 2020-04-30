STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service

Ayesha Sultana, who is from Hyderabad, was returning home on Tuesday night after completing her shift at the Al Ahli Screening centre in Dubai when she was stopped by a policeman.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian doctor in the UAE was moved to tears after her car was stopped during curfew hours and a policeman, instead of checking her documents, gave a salute, acknowledging her service during the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.

Ayesha Sultana, who is from Hyderabad, was returning home on Tuesday night after completing her shift at the Al Ahli Screening centre in Dubai when she was stopped by a policeman at the Dubai-Sharjah highway, the Khaleej Times reported.

Sultana said that she did panic initially but was focused on showing her work permit and other documents to prove that she was a doctor.

According to a report in the Gulf News, Sultana said she was pulling her ID and papers to show to the policeman but "he saluted me, saying I don't need to show him anything."

"I was speechless and cried. Despite (the fact that) I was tired (after) work but this salute was my reward and waived my tiredness," she said.

"I was full of emotions at that moment and didn't know what to do. I wish I knew his name or face as he was wearing (a) mask. I just want to thank him," she was quoted as saying in the Gulf News report.

The doctor later tweeted: "As a UAE resident, this is the biggest day of my life THANKYOU."

"Had tears in my eyes. I'm blessed to be in the UAE and serve the people here," she tweeted.

Sultana, who was born and brought up in the UAE, said she did not expect she would be dealing with a pandemic when she passed out of the Dubai Medical College in February, the Khaleej Times reported.

"This is my home and I want to do my best in helping UAE fight the pandemic. We see around 200 to 300 people every day - both with and without symptoms. It is very rewarding and I am all the more committed to continue doing my job," she said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the UAE has over 11,000 COVID-19 cases with 89 deaths.

UAE had been under an overnight curfew since March 26 to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

Dubai had on April 4 imposed a two-week lockdown to contain the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warriors
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp