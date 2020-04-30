STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four children killed in bomb blast in Western Nepal

The local police suspect that the explosive could have been left by the Maoist rebels during the decade-long armed conflict.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Four children were killed when a powerful bomb exploded in the remote Rolpa district of Western Nepal on Thursday, an official said. The blast occurred in Duwagaun village of Triveni Rural Municipality-7, Chief District Officer Laxman Dhakal said.

The deceased have been identified as 14-year-old Lokiram Dangi, 11-year-old Bimala Khatri, 5-year-old Bijaya Khatri and 13-year-old Gaurab Nepali. The blast occurred when the minors were playing. The incident site is some 30 kilometers from Libang, the district headquarters. "Some explosives have been found around the incident site," the official said.

The security personnel are investigating the matter. The local police suspect that the explosive could have been left by the Maoist rebels during the decade-long armed conflict. More than 16,000 people including security personnel were killed during the armed insurgency.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Western Nepal Nepal blasts Rolpa district Nepal blast deaths
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp