India visit reaffirmed commitment to strategic partnership, says Trump amid WH Twitter unfollow saga

'I was proud to stand alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Houston, Texas and earlier this year I made my first official visit to India...' Trump said.

Published: 30th April 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said on Saturday that the US President spoke with PM Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: While declaring May as Asian American Heritage Month, US President Donald Trump recalled his visit to India as "a demonstration of our nation's enduring friendship with one of the world's largest and most diverse countries".

He said on Wednesday that the visit in February "also reaffirmed that India and the United States are committed to building a comprehensive global strategic partnership grounded in shared interests and common purpose, benefiting both of our countries".

ALSO READ | WH briefly 'follows' twitter accounts of host country during presidential visit, says official

May is celebrated by tradition as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month to highlight the contributions of people of that descent and to popularise their culture.

Congress also has passed a law recognising May as month honouring those heritages.

Asserting in US commitment to strengthening relations with countries in the region, Trump said: "I was proud to stand alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Houston, Texas, and earlier this year I made my first official visit to India as a demonstration of our Nation's enduring friendship with one of the world's largest and most diverse countries.

ALSO READ | Won't extend COVID-19 social distancing norms from now: Trump even as death toll crosses 60,000

"During this historic visit, I had the honour of speaking about the importance of the relationship between our two countries before more than 110,000 Indian citizens."

He said that the accomplishments of Asians and Pacific Islanders "have enriched our Nation and stand as a testament to the power of the American Dream".

"We celebrate the indelible mark these individuals have left on our culture and pay tribute to the myriad ways in which they continue to strengthen our Nation," he added.

US celebrates different ethnic groups by designating months for them, such as February for African Americans and November for Native Americans.

TAGS
India US relations India US ties Donald Trump White House White House Twitter
Coronavirus
