STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey

Garima Kothari was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on April 26 by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said.

Garima Kothari was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on April 26 by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner, Kothari's death was ruled homicide.

She suffered multiple injuries in her upper body.

Additionally, the Medical Examiner determined that Kothari was approximately five months pregnant.

Kothari's husband Man Mohan Mall, 37, was found dead in the Hudson River in Jersey City.

The Jersey City Police Department was responding to a report of the possible suicide attempt in the Hudson River.

They found an unresponsive Mall in the river near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place in Jersey City.

Mall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of Mall's death is still pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.

The Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

While it seems that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the final determination is pending till the complete findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities have sought information on the murder-suicide.

According to a report in the Daily Voice, Kothari was a talented chef and Mall was an alumnus of the India Institute of Technology (IIT), who had come to the US to pursue his master's degree at the Columbia University.

The couple owned an Indian restaurant 'Nukkad', a few blocks from their Jersey City high-rise apartment.

"They were a nice couple," said an employee of Nukkad, according to the report.

A family member described Mall as a "very intelligent and caring person" and Kothari as a "talented chef" who was extremely friendly and dedicated to her profession, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Jersey New Jersey crime
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp