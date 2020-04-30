STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indians, ethnic minority medical workers in UK to be risk-assessed for coronavirus

The move follows the government setting up a Public Health England (PHE) inquiry into the higher proportion of BAME deaths among the over 100 NHS workers who have died due to the virus.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, according to new guidance issued to employers on Thursday.

NHS England has advised hospital trusts to make "appropriate arrangements" to ensure black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) doctors and nurses are shielded as best as possible on the job.

The move follows the government setting up a Public Health England (PHE) inquiry into the higher proportion of BAME deaths among the over 100 NHS workers who have died from the deadly virus as well as the wider community.

"In advance of their [PHE] report and guidance, on a precautionary basis we recommend employers should risk assess staff at a potentially greater risk and make appropriate arrangements accordingly," NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said.

In guidance issued to all trusts, NHS Employers notes that emerging UK and international data suggests that people from BAME backgrounds are being disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

While there are no specific guidelines on the kind of risk assessment to be carried out for the workforce, each trust is expected to put in place the most feasible measures such as redeploying of some staff to areas or services away from the frontline where they would have less chance of becoming infected.

ALSO READ| United Kingdom admits it could miss 100,000 daily coronavirus tests target

They may also be given priority for testing if they develop symptoms. "Employers should ensure that line managers are supported to have thorough, sensitive and comprehensive conversations with their BAME staff," notes the guidance.

"They should identify any existing underlying health conditions that may increase the risks for them in undertaking their frontline roles, in any capacity. Most importantly, the conversations should also, on an ongoing basis, consider the feelings of BAME colleagues, particularly with regard to their safety and their mental health," it adds.

The reasons behind higher Covid-19 risk posed to the BAME workforce, which makes up 40 per cent of doctors and 20 per cent of nurses in the NHS, are still a matter for review. One hypothesis is that people from BAME communities have higher rates of underlying health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension, and this may increase their vulnerability and risk.

The Research and Innovation Forum of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) found in a survey soon after that medical and healthcare professionals from Indian and minority ethnic backgrounds fall into a higher risk category of contracting the novel coronavirus in the UK.

BAPIO has been among the many medical associations lobbying the government for steps to protect this vulnerable category of the NHS workforce.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus impact: British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

"The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the immeasurable contribution of our multicultural NHS workforce, without whom our health service would literally not have the staff to look after our nation's health," said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the Council Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), another body lobbying the government over the safety of health workers.

"We have a moral duty to protect them and to recognise the vital role played by BAME workers within our health service, which will continue well beyond this pandemic," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Health Service UK NHS Coronavirus COVID19 Indians in UK Indians UK COVID
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp