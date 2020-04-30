STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

One dead, five missing after Canadian chopper crashes off Greece

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's top military official, said that a frigate lost contact with the aircrew on Wednesday evening and that flares were spotted from the water minutes later.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough died in the chopper crash. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: One person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate during a NATO exercise crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Trudeau said one body was found, and the five others aboard the aircraft are missing. "We hold out hope to find the missing," Trudeau said.

The Cyclone helicopter was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and was participating in a NATO exercise off the coast of Greece when the incident occurred, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's top military official, said that the ship lost contact with the aircrew on Wednesday evening and that flares were spotted from the water minutes later. Vance confirmed the body of Abbigail Cowbrough has been recovered.

Tanya Cowbrough said on Facebook her daughter had been killed. "My beautiful daughter has been in a military accident and passed away. Nothing can replace her," she wrote. Shane Cowbrough said that he lost his oldest daughter. "I am broken and gutted. There are no words. You made me forever proud. I will love you always, and miss you in every moment," he posted.

Canadian Defence Minister Harjat Sajjan said they have recovered the flight data recorder but said the cause of the accident remains unknown at this time. Multiple NATO countries are in an ongoing search-and-rescue operation in the Ionian Sea, hoping to find the five others.

Vance said the voice and data recorders floated away from the wreckage. He said they have placed Canada's Cyclone helicopter fleet on "operational pause". "We have to rule out that there is a fleet-wide problem," he said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator with space for several passengers. They are primarily based on naval vessels and used for hunting submarines, surveillance and search and rescue.

The Canadian military only started using them on missions in late 2018 after more than a decade of developmental challenges, delays and cost overruns. The crash is also likely to raise questions about the aircraft.

The military was originally supposed to have received 28 Cyclones from manufacturer Sikorsky starting in November 2008. But the first helicopter wasn't delivered until June 2015 and even then, they were missing vital equipment and software and only suitable for training.

Lockheed Martin, which owns Sikorsky, said in a statement that Sikorsky is sending an investigator to assist at the request of the Canadian military.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greece helicopter crash NATO Canadian chopper crash Canada army helicopter
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp