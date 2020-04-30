STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka reimposes 24-hour curfew three days after lifting it due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has 649 COVID-19 patients including seven deaths. Of the total, 308 cases were reported after April 22 and many of them are navy sailors or their close contacts.

Published: 30th April 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan health officials arrive to collect swab specimen from the suspected COVID-19 cases in a residential neighborhood during lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Sri Lankan health officials arrive to collect swab specimen from the suspected COVID-19 cases in a residential neighborhood during lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Sri Lanka's government is reimposing a 24-hour curfew across the Indian Ocean island nation Thursday after a recent resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Sri Lanka has 649 COVID-19 patients including seven deaths. Of the total, 308 cases were reported after April 22 and many of them are navy sailors or their close contacts.

The virus is believed to have entered a navy camp after sailors were deployed to search for a group of drug-addicted people who had contact with a COVID-19 patient and were evading quarantine

Authorities have isolated the camp and taken steps to quarantine about 4,000 troops there after infections rose.

The blanket curfew resumes at 8 p.m. It was originally imposed March 20 but had been eased in recent days for about two-thirds of the country.

The easing of the curfew had allowed movement by people in districts where the spread of the virus had been low.

The capital, Colombo, is among the districts considered high-risk and its 24-hour curfew was never eased.

Police strictly enforce the curfew and have arrested more than 41,000 violators since last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka coronavirus cases Sri Lanka covid 19 curfew coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp