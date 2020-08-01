STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 16 including children

Children make their way through floodwaters on the outskirts of Dhaka on July 30, 2020.

Children make their way through floodwaters on the outskirts of Dhaka on July 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Flash flooding in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 16 people after heavy rains swept parts of a mountainous area, an Afghan official said Saturday.

Heavy floods hit the Khewa district, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarharn province.

He added that four others were wounded in the incident.

The majority of the victims are children, said Khogyani, He added that a team has been sent to the area to help with emergency services following the foul weather.

The flash floods damaged dozens of homes, the spokesman added.

Summer often brings heavy rainfalls in eastern Afghanistan.

Flash floods in the region often leave hundreds of people dead and many more injured every year.

