ISIS Khorasan intelligence chief Asadullah Orakzai killed in Afghanistan

Pakistan-origin Orakzai was involved in plotting deadly attacks on many military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.

Jihadis, ISIS, Al Qaeda

For representational purposes

By ANI

KABUL: Assadullah Orakzai, a Pakistan-origin terrorist operating in Afghanistan as the head of intelligence for ISIS Khorasan branch, was killed in an operation by Afghan security forces, confirmed National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Saturday.

Assadullah Orakzai, who was a Pakistani national, was killed during an operation near Jalalabad city, the centre of Nangarhar province, NDS confirmed in a statement. He was the head of intelligence for the Khorasan branch of Daesh (IS).

Tolo News reported that Orakzai was involved in plotting deadly attacks on a number of military and civilian targets in Afghanistan. "The Special Units of the National Directorate of Security NDS have eliminated Ziaurrahman known as Assadullah Orakzai, the native of Akhel Orakzai agency of Pakistan during a targeted operation," the statement said.

In May, Afghan security forces arrested top ISIS commander Zia-Ul-Haq, known as Abu Omar Khorasani along with two other top Daesh leaders.

On April 4, the NDS had announced the arrest of Abdullah Orakzai, who is known as Aslam Farooqi, the leader of the Khorasan branch of Daesh and 19 other Daesh members, including Qari Zahid and Saifullah known as Abu Talaha, during an operation by NDS special units.

