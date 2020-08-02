STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

NGO Akshaya Patra raises USD 950,000 in Texas to feed mid-day meals to school children in India

The event, Virtual Gala - Technology for Change, was attended by over 1,000 businesses, non-profits, government officials and philanthropic leaders from around the world.

Published: 02nd August 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meal, School kids, School meal

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HOUSTON: An Indian nonprofit organisation Akshaya Patra has raised USD 950,000 through a virtual event hosted by its Texas chapter in the US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India.

The event, Virtual Gala - Technology for Change, was attended by over 1,000 businesses, non-profits, government officials and philanthropic leaders from around the world, supporting the organisation's dual mission of addressing childhood hunger and promoting education for underserved children in India.

The Texas gala, hosted by the cities of Austin, Dallas and Houston, was held on July 25. The evening celebrated volunteers and chapter teams from Austin, Dallas, and Houston who continue to work towards alleviating classroom hunger.

The event included conversation with Narayana Murthy, co-founder of software giant Infosys, by Siva Sivaram, president of Western Digital, who was recently appointed Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA along with Vice Chairman Srivatsan Rajan. It also included a musical rendition by Carnatic musician Jayashri Ramnath.

Akshaya Patra is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving wholesome food every school day to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools across 12 states & 2 Union territories of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshaya Patra Akshaya Patra Texas Akshaya Patra Virtual Gala Mid day meal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp