STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Data leak reveals Iran's cover-up of COVID-19 deaths

The leaked information revealed that the government's own records appear to show almost 42,000 people died with coronavirus symptoms up to July 20, versus 14,405 reported by its Health Ministry.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran. (File photo| AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: A data leak has revealed that the number of coronavirus deaths in Iran is nearly triple than what the government claims, a BBC investigation has found.

The data, which was sent to the BBC by an anonymous source, has details of daily admissions to hospitals across Iran, including names, age, gender, symptoms, date and length of periods spent in hospital, and underlying conditions patients might have.

The first death in Iran from COVID-19 was recorded on January 22, almost a month before the first official case of coronavirus was reported in the country, according to the data.

The leaked information revealed that the government's own records appear to show almost 42,000 people died with coronavirus symptoms up to July 20, versus 14,405 reported by its Health Ministry.

The number of people known to be infected is also almost double official figures: 451,024 as opposed to 278,827.

Tehran, the capital, has the highest number of fatalities at 8,120, while the city of Qom, the initial epicentre of the virus in Iran, is worst hit proportionally, with 1,419 deaths - that is one death with COVID-19 for every 1,000 people.

But the Health Ministry has said that the country's reports to the World Health Organization regarding the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are "transparent" and "far from any deviations".

Regarding the leak, the source told the BBC that it was to "shed light on truth" and to end "political games" over the pandemic.

Doctors with direct knowledge of the matter also told the BBC that the Iranian Health Ministry has been under pressure from security and intelligence bodies inside the country.

One of them said that the ministry "was in denial".

"Initially they did not have testing kits and when they got them, they weren't used widely enough. The position of the security services was not to admit to the existence of coronavirus in Iran," he added.

The start of outbreak coincided both with the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and with parliamentary elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran COVID-19 deaths in Iran
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp