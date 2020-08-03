If not sold by September 15, TikTok 'out of business' in US, says President Donald Trump

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that Chinese-owned hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok will be "out of business" in the United States if not sold to a US firm by September 15.

"I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," he told reporters.

"It'll close down on September 15th unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal."