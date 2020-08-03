STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 2,80,027

Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 5,984, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Published: 03rd August 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Shopkeepers stage a protest at a market demanding the government allow them to reopen their businesses and condemn a new lockdown imposed by the provincial government

Shopkeepers stage a protest at a market demanding the government allow them to reopen their businesses and condemn a new lockdown imposed by the provincial government in Punjab (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 5,984, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The number of new cases is the lowest since April 14 when 280 infections were detected, it said.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 280,027.

A total of 248,973 people have recovered from the disease.

Another 1,038 patients are in critical condition.

The authorities performed 11,026 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the country to 2,021,196.

Of the total infections, Sindh registered 121,486 cases, Punjab 93,197, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 34,223, Islamabad 15,076, Balochistan 11,774, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,180 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,093 cases, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced to end the lockdown enforced in the province on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on midnight of August 2 instead of August 5.

"The decision has been taken after encouraging results from smart samples collected from cattle markets," the government tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp