STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

With approval of Expat Quota Bill, Indian workers stuck in Kuwait seek government help

This group of migrants, which also includes people from Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Tripura, had no source of income since the lockdown was imposed in Kuwait.

Published: 03rd August 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Group of Indian migrants in Kuwait including those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Group of Indian migrants in Kuwait including those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Photo| EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the National Assembly of Kuwait approving the Expat Quota Bill that will lead to the repatriation of around eight lakh Indians from the Gulf nation, several migrant workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started raising their voices, demanding the Indian government to repatriate them back to the country.

This group of migrants, which also includes people from Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Tripura, had no source of income since the lockdown was imposed in Kuwait. They have been residing in a small building and some times, 16 of them in a single room, increasing the possibility of them contracting the virus.

Radheshyam Chaudhary, a migrant from Bihar, said: "We work in a construction company here. We have been trapped here for a long time. It is very problematic. Neither have they given us salary for the last five months nor they are letting us return home. We don’t know what we will do for food in the future. Please save us."

Speaking to Express, Gulf migrant activist Basanth Reddy, said: "These workers are facing a lot of issues. They have no work, no salary. They approached the Indian Embassy. But there was no response from the Embassy. They have been neglected and ignored. Though we have been trying to arrange food for them, they are fast losing hope. A few of them told me that they will take drastic steps if the situation does not improve soon"

"The Indian government should assuage their fears via our Embassy. It should discuss with the company in question and see to that the they are paid all their arrears. Then they could look at bringing them back home," he said.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Kummari Lingam from Kamareddy district said he wants to return home. "Even though we worked for three months during the lockdown, we have not received any salary. Apart from that, there is another two months salary pending. We approached the labour court, but nothing has come of it yet. I just want to return home and see my children. Please help us," Lingam, whose wife and two children live in his native Isaipet village in Machareddty mandal, added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuwait Indian workers Expat Quota Bill National Assembly of Kuwait
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp