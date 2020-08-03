STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Woman injured after getting stuck by whale while swimming at Australian tourist spot

St John's Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CANBERRA: A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck while swimming with humpback whales off the coast of Western Australia, it was reported on Monday.

The Australian woman, 29, was with a tour group at the popular Ningaloo Reef on Saturday when she was struck, the BBC reported.

She reportedly suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding.

St John's Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries "from the crush".

Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 62 ft.

She was treated in the town of Exmouth before being flown to a hospital in Perth, where she was in a "serious but stable condition" on Monday.

Ningaloo Reef on Western Australia's Coral Coast is known for its diversity of marine life and is one of the state's best-known tourist spots.

Snorkelling expeditions on the coral reef are popular.

Western Australia is home to the largest known population of humpback whales, which are typically regarded as safe to swim among despite their size.

The region's borders are currently closed to international and interstate visitors as part of efforts to keep out the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia Ningaloo Reef
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp