STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a US-made drone

The U.S. military has lost drones in Yemen before. Last year, the Houthis twice claimed to shoot down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones, which can be armed with missiles.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Houthi Shiite fighters in Yemen. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country's northern border with Saudi Arabia. The kingdom and the U.S. military on Monday did not immediately acknowledge losing a drone.

Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, a Houthi military spokesman, said in a statement their air defenses downed an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma drone Sunday over the district of Harad in Yemen's northern Hajjah province.

Footage later aired by the Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite channel showed fighters gathered around the hand-launched drone, which appeared to have bullet holes in it. The battery-powered drone had a camera, also apparently struck by a bullet.

Masking tape on its tail bore what appeared to be the palm-tree and crossed-swords logo of Saudi Arabia, Arabic written on the side read "God Bless You," an inscription common on Saudi aircraft. 

The Saudi military, which has been fighting the Houthis since 2015, is not known to operate this drone. A Saudi military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

First used by U.S. special forces, other arms of the American military now use the unarmed drone for surveillance work. The U.S. military's Central Command and Air Force Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The U.S. military has lost drones in Yemen before. Last year, the Houthis twice claimed to shoot down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones, which can be armed with missiles.

The U.S. military has accused Iran of giving the Houthis weapons capable of shooting down its drones. Iran has denied providing the Houthis arms, despite U.N. investigators saying Iranian armaments have reached the rebels. The U.S. has interdicted ships with Iranian arms it says were bound for Yemen.

For more than a decade, the U.S. has waged a drone war against al-Qaida in Yemen, trying to eliminate what Washington considers one of the most dangerous branches of the terror network.

Rights groups have criticized the U.S. drone attacks because of its civilian casualties. An Associated Press investigation found that at least 30 civilians were killed in such attacks in 2018.

The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa and much of the country's north. The Saudi-led coalition, with support from the U.S., intervened in March 2015 to prevent the rebels from overrunning the south and restore the internationally recognized government.

The war has killed over 112,000 people, including 12,600 civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yemen Houthi rebels US drone
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp