STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb

The victim, identified only as Augustin, said that he was beaten because he had asked one of the attackers to don a mask when he entered a laundromat in the town.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

PTI Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

PARIS: A resident of a Paris suburb says he was beaten with baseball bats because he asked a fellow laundromat patron to wear a face mask – a requirement in all indoor public places in France to fight resurgent coronavirus infections.

Surveillance video of the attack published Tuesday by Le Parisien newspaper shows two people with bats and two others attacking a masked man inside the laundry facility then fleeing, leaving him face down on the floor.

The victim, identified only as Augustin, told BFM television that he was beaten because he had asked one of the attackers to don a mask when he entered the laundromat in the town of Soisy-sous-Montmorency north of Paris.

“I had a mask, I asked this person to put on his mask,” Augustin said. “He acted as if he didn't hear, I insisted. He called his brother or his cousin or someone he knew who was outside ... they were threatening, insulting.”

Minutes later he saw two people enter with baseball bats. “I received blows on my back, on my temple, on my skull.”

Le Parisien reported that he filed a police complaint. The identities of the attackers are unclear.

France has seen scattered incidents involving resistance to wearing masks, which are required outdoors in several cities and towns as well.

In the most dramatic case, a French bus driver was beaten to death after he asked passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle. The case scandalized France and drew condemnation from the government. Four people have been charged in the death.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paris man beaten to death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp