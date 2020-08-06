France's Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron says an international fundraising conference for Lebanon will be held in the next few days after the deadly explosion that devastated Beirut.

On a visit to the gutted city, Macron said Thursday that France will organize a conference with European, American and Middle Eastern and other donors to raise money for food, medicine, housing and other urgent aid.

He promised a “clear and transparent governance” so that the aid goes directly to the populations and aid groups.

Beirut residents blame years of corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon’s leaders for Tuesday’s explosion, which killed more than 130 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless.

France once governed Lebanon as a protectorate and maintains close ties.