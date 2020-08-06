STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after deadly explosion

Published: 06th August 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week.

But Lebanon, which was already reeling from a severe economic crisis, will need substantial international support to rebuild.

The blast killed at least 135 people, wounded thousands, and obliterated Beirut's port.

The Lebanese army bulldozers plowed through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut's demolished port Thursday, a day after the government pledged to investigate this week's devastating explosion and placed port officials under house arrest.

The blast Tuesday, which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction.

It also may have accelerated the country's coronavirus outbreak, as thousands flooded into hospitals in the wake of the blast.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced to move in with relatives and friends after their homes were damaged, further raising the risks of exposure.

