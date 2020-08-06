STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany records 1,045 fresh coronavirus cases, highest in three months

Published: 06th August 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff take COVID-19 tests of Toennies employees and their families who are quarantined behind fences in Verl, Germany

Germany's COVID-19 response so far is widely regarded as relatively successful. (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany's national disease control center has registered the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a day for three months.

The Robert Koch Institute says 1,045 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

It was the first time since May 7 that it has counted more than 1,000 cases in a day.

It's still far short of early April's peak of more than 6,000.

While daily numbers are volatile, the figure fits into a pattern of new cases edging higher over recent weeks as authorities deal with a number of small outbreaks in different parts of the country.

The disease control center's daily report repeated its assessment that 'this development is very disturbing.'

Officials last week pleaded with Germans to respect mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

Germany's COVID-19 response so far is widely regarded as relatively successful.

The Robert Koch Institute has recorded 9,175 deaths from over 213,000 confirmed cases  a lower death rate than in many comparable countries.

