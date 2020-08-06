STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan’s Aichi Prefecture declares regional 'state of emergency' due to coronavirus

Gov. Hideaki Ohmura on Thursday asked businesses to close altogether or close early and urged people to stay home at night.

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The governor of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture has announced a regional “state of emergency” seeking to curb the coronavirus.

The measures continue through Aug. 24, a period that coincides with the Obon holidays, when schools and many companies close. Aichi includes Nagoya, which is home to Toyota Motor Corp.’s headquarters.

The governor says confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising in Aichi since mid-July at 100 or more a day. Before that, daily cases had been zero for extended periods.

Japan’s national government in April called for social distancing and business closings, though those measures were gradually lifted. Japan has had nearly 42,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 1,000 deaths.

