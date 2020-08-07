STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 282,645, death toll at 6,052

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 282,645 with the detection of 782 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Seven more fatalities were also reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,052, it said.

With the detection of the 782 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 282,645, the ministry said, adding that 258,099 patients so far have recovered from the deadly disease.

The country has currently 18,494 active cases, it said.

Of the total reported cases, Sindh recorded the maximum number of 122,759, COVID-19 patients, followed by Punjab at 94,040, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 34,432, Islamabad at 15,182, Balochistan at 11,821, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,287 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,124 cases.

The authorities have so far performed 2,079,333 tests, including 20,461 overnight, to detect the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fully restored its domestic flight operation from August 6 midnight.

The government had resumed domestic flights partially in May as nation-wide lockdown eased.

Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said the government had earlier allowed all airports, except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbandin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjo Daro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur airports, to resume domestic flight operations.

