STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Southern Mexico state bans junk food sales to children to combat high childhood obesity rates

Officials in Mexico have blamed junk food and soft drinks for Mexico's high rate of deaths among middle-aged people from COVID-19.

Published: 07th August 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Junk food

A Mexican government health survey found that 75 per cent of Mexican children were overweight or obese in 2018.

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Legislators in southern Mexico have approved a ban on selling high-calorie snack food to children, seeking to combat one of the world's highest rates of childhood obesity.

A first of its kind in Mexico, the measure approved Wednesday by the Oaxaca state legislature would fine shopkeepers for selling or giving away high-calorie snack food like sodas, pastries or chips to anyone under 18, unless an accompanying parent or guardian authorized it.

The bill, which has to be signed by the Oaxaca governor to become law, also would ban vending machines from dispensing those same goods and prohibit their sale in or near schools.

Officials in Mexico have blamed junk food and soft drinks for Mexico's high rate of deaths among middle-aged people from COVID-19, saying Mexicans die at younger ages from the pandemic in part because of the country's high rates of diabetes and obesity.

The bill appears to try to skirt the sensitive issue of Oaxaca's traditional snacks "the state produces chocolate" by defining the banned goods as "sugary drinks and packaged foods with high calorie content."

Most traditional Oaxaca snacks would apparently not be considered "packaged."

The UN Children's Fund considers childhood obesity to be a health emergency in Mexico, saying the country's children have the highest consumption of junk food and many get 40 per cent of their total caloric intake from it.

A Mexican government health survey found that 75 per cent of Mexican children were overweight or obese in 2018.

The National Association of Small Store Owners criticized the legislation Thursday, saying it could hurt 58,000 small shops, eateries and street stands and cause job losses in Oaxaca.

It said the measure comes as 70,000 small stores across the country have been forced to shut by the coronavirus pandemic.

"History demonstrates that this kind of measure, instead of reducing consumption, increases it. Prohibition promotes informal sales, illegality and evasion, with absolutely no health safeguards," the association's president, Cuauhtémoc Rivera, said in a statement.

Mexico's soft drink bottlers association and other business groups also warned of economic damage in Oaxaca, which is an impoverished state with a large Indigenous population.

Studies have shown that junk food is particularly popular in poor communities, because of its price and ubiquitous distribution, and especially damaging to some Indigenous people with a predisposition to developing diabetes.

ALSO WATCH:

State Rep. Magaly López Domínguez, the bill's sponsor, stressed in an interview with the MVS radio station that "parents will have the freedom to choose. It will be they who decide what products they buy for their children to consume."

Earlier this year, Mexico's federal government announced it will require warning labels on high-calorie products, a move that had also was opposed by industry groups.

The new rules will require black octagonal stop signs to be printed on the front of packages reading "high in calories," "excessive salt" or "high in saturated fat" among other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mexico City Junk Food COVID-19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp