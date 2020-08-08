STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

29-year-old Indian man dies in US while trying to rescue three children from drowning

Singh, who was at the river with his brother-in-law and other friends, removed his turban and attempted to use it as a rope to pull the children in but was quickly pulled under himself.

Published: 08th August 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Other bystanders were able to pull two of the children out to safety. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 29-year-old Sikh man died after he jumped into a river to rescue three children who were swept away in the US state of California, according to media reports.

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh, was visiting Reedley Beach on Wednesday evening near his home in Fresno County when he saw the three children struggling in the Kings River, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

Two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the river when they were pulled under a bridge by the current, CNN quoted Reedley Police Department commander Mark Ediger as saying.

Singh, who was at the river with his brother-in-law and other friends, removed his turban and attempted to use it as a rope to pull the children in but was quickly pulled under himself.

"He went in to try and help them and, unfortunately, went underwater fairly quickly and never came back up," said Reedley Police Commander Marc Ediger.

Singh was found unresponsive 40 minutes later, downriver. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other bystanders were able to pull two of the children out to safety.

One of the eight-year-old girls was underwater for about 15 minutes before she was pulled out, Ediger said.

She was taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Fresno and as of Friday afternoon remained in critical condition and on life support.

Singh moved to California from India two years ago.

He had plans to start a trucking business and had been taking truck-driving lessons on Wednesday before visiting the river.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Diaspora Indian Man Drowns
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp