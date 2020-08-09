Caretaker of Shia religious place killed in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Shia caretaker of an imambargah in northwest Pakistan ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram, police said.

Police said unknown armed assailants opened fire on Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah (52) when he was returning home after from the market, leaving him critically injured and fled away.

He was shifted to hospital where he scummed to his injuries.

Shah was the caretaker of Imambargah Chah Roshan Shah Malana.

The Counter-Terrorism Department police registered a case in connection with Shah's killing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Islam is the state religion of Pakistan.

The majority of Muslims in the country are Sunni.