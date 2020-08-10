STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka schools reopen fully after over four month-long closure in bid to arrest COVID-19 spread

Schools were re-opened for selected grades in July but were closed again after few days following the threat of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Published: 10th August 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday fully reopened schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

All schools in the island nation were shut mid-March when Lanka detected its first COVID-19 infection.

Schools were re-opened for selected grades in July but were closed again after few days following the threat of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"All schools are reopened today with respective grades starting classes on a staggered basis," Education Secretary NHM Chithrananda said.

Schools with less than 200 students will operate as it used to before the pandemic lockdown in March.

They will conduct classes as usual, while maintaining the 1-metre social distancing norm.

However, schools with over 200 students would decide which grades should attend on which date due to the need to maintain social distancing as instructed by the health guidelines, Chithrananda said.

School canteens are not permitted to open until confirmation from health authorities on COVID-19 being fully controlled, officials said.

The move to reopen schools has been taken in the wake of the country sucessfully curbing the comunity spread of the coronavirus, they said.

Sri Lanka has not witnessed a single community case since April 30.

However, health authorities have warned that the threat of the pandemic is not completely over.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 2,844 coronavirus cases, including 2,579 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka schools Sri Lanka covid lockdown
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp