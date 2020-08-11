STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kongers buy arrested media mogul Jimmy Lai's 'Apple Daily' newspaper to support free press

The public support came one day after police arrested the publisher of the pro-democracy paper and raided its premises in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong's new national security law.

Published: 11th August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up at a news stand to buy copies of Apple Daily in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai (Photo | AP)

People queue up at a news stand to buy copies of Apple Daily in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Long lines of people bought up copies of the Apple Daily paper at Hong Kong newsstands on Tuesday to support a free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The public support came one day after police arrested the publisher of the pro-democracy paper and raided its premises in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong's new national security law.

"The government is suppressing freedom of the press," said Michael Hung, who bought two copies for 10 Hong Kong dollars ($1.25) apiece.

The newsstand operator said he had sold 200 of his allotment of about 300 papers by late morning.

ALSO READ | Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious national security law

On at typical day, he sells about 100 copies.

At least 200 police descended on the headquarters of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily, and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence a few hours later.

Earlier, owner Jimmy Lai, his two sons and others from the company were detained under the national security law.

An aide to Lai said they were suspected of collusion with a foreign power, which the law criminalizes.

Police did not release details.

The arrests, along with that of democracy activist Agnes Chow on Monday night, have stoked fears that authorities are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong National Security Law Apple Daily Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai arrest
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp