STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia says 20 countries have pre-ordered a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease. (Photo | AFP)

This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease. (Photo | AFP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: Russia has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

"We already received tentative interest and preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of Russian vaccine and this is a very significant number, of course.

ALSO READ | Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Vladimir Putin

It's all subject to approval of the vaccine in different markets, it's all subject to production capabilities to produce these vaccines in different markets, but we can confirm that 1 billion is the request, actually slightly more than 1 billion is the amount of preliminary requests we received from more than 20 countries," the RDIF head said at a press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Russia Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp