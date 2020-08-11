STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka asks India to confirm wanted criminal Angoda Lokka's death

Angoda Lokka had undergone a plastic surgery to hide his identity, according to Sri Lankan police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne.

Published: 11th August 2020 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has sent samples for the DNA verification to confirm if a criminal, wanted in several heinous crimes including killings, has died in India.

Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is believed to have fled to India, had undergone a plastic surgery to hide his identity, according to Sri Lankan police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne.

"We have used diplomatic channels to send the necessary material in order to confirm if he had died as reported," police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said.

In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, three people, including a Sri Lankan woman, were recently arrested on the charge of producing false documents to help the gangster stay in the country illegally.

Perera had died of a heart attack in Coimbatore.

The gangster had managed to get an aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh.

He was wanted in Lanka for various criminal offences and killings in gang rivalry.

The Lankan media has reported that Perera was poisoned to death in India, following which the Lankan police sought the help of Coimbatore police to seek detailed information.

The police were also probing into how the gangster reached India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angoda Lokka Angoda Lokka death Lasantha Perera death Lasantha Perera
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp