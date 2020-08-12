STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mauritius seeks compensation as oil spill cleanup continues

The MV Wakashio has spilled 1,000 tons of its cargo of 4,000 tonnes of oil into the sea, fouling the coastline of Mauritius, including a protected wetlands area.

Published: 12th August 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mauritius oil spill

Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Mauritius says it is seeking compensation from the owners of a Japanese ship that spilled oil after it grounded in the shallow waters off the Indian Ocean island nation, while urgent efforts continue to pump out the remaining fuel.

The MV Wakashio has spilled 1,000 tons of its cargo of 4,000 tonnes of oil into the sea, fouling the coastline of Mauritius, including a protected wetlands area.

That threatens 35 years of work to restore the area, environmental activists said Wednesday.

An estimated 2,500 tonness of fuel has been pumped from the ship, stranded on a coral reef at Pointe d'Esny, a sanctuary for rare wildlife.

Workers are racing to empty the ship before it breaks up in heavy seas and further pollutes the shore.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Mauritius will seek compensation for the extensive environmental damage from the Wakashio's owner, Nagashiki Shipping.

He has declared the oil spill a national disaster. Jugnauth's government is under pressure to explain why it did not take immediate action to empty the ship when it ran aground on July 25.

Two weeks later, after pounding by waves, the ship cracked and began leaking.

Some of the turquoise waters surrounding Mauritius were stained a muddy black, fouling mangrove wetlands and drenching waterbirds and reptiles with sticky oil.

Thousands of Mauritians have been working for days to reduce the damage by making improvised booms from fabric and stuffed with straw and sugar cane leaves to try to contain the oil's spread.

Others have scooped up oil from the shallow waters.

It is estimated that nearly 400 tons that spilled have been removed from the sea.

France sent a naval ship, military aircraft and technical advisers from the nearby island of Reunion after Mauritius appealed for help last week.

Japanese experts have arrived on the island and are assisting the effort.

The United Nations is sending experts.

It's essential that the ship is emptied before it breaks up, said Jean Hugue Gardenne of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation.

Quite a lot of oil has been pumped out in the past few days, but we cannot let up.

There is so much damage already.

 The wildlife foundation is alarmed that the oil spill will ruin the work that it has done since 1985 to restore that area, Gardenne said.

We have planted about 200,000 indigenous trees to restore the coastal forest," he told The Associated Press.

"We re-introduced endangered birds, including the pink pigeon, the olive white-eye and the critically endangered Mauritius fody to the Isle aux Aigrettes. Now all this is threatened as the oil is seeping into the soil and the coral reefs".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mauritius oil spill
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp