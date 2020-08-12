STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Surprised that Biden picked 'disrespectful' Kamala Harris as running mate, says US President Trump

'I've been watching her for a long time, and I was a little surprised,' Trump said, offering his first reaction to Biden's pick of Harris.

Published: 12th August 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing. (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he is surprised that his Democratic Party challenger for the presidential elections Joe Biden has named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate despite knowing how "nasty" and "disrespectful" she has been towards him.

Biden on Tuesday named Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California.

"We'll see how she works out. She did very, very poorly in the primaries as you know. She was expected to do well. She ended up at right around two per cent," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

"She had a lot of things happening and so I was a little surprised that he (Biden) picked her. I've been watching her for a long time, and I was a little surprised," Trump said, offering his first reaction to Biden's pick of Harris.

Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019.

Her campaign could not take off and by the end of the year, she withdrew from the race.

Harris is the first person of colour to be selected as a vice presidential candidate and also only the fourth woman and first-ever African American and Indian American to be running for the second highest political position in the country.

Responding to questions, Trump told reporters that Harris has been nasty to Biden.

"As far as Kamala is concerned, she's a big tax raiser. She's a big slasher of funds for our military. And she's got a lot of difficult things that she's going to have to explain. Plus she was very, very nasty -- one of the reasons it surprised me -- she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas (Senator Elizabeth Warren) to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden", Trump said, referring to the Democratic Party debates.

"It's hard to pick somebody that's disrespectful. When she said (those) things during the debates -- the Democrat Primary debates -- that were horrible about sleepy Joe. I would think that he wouldn't have picked (her)," Trump said.

Commenting on Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he has been fantastic at his work.

"I will take him over Kamala and the horrible way she, again, treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh. That was a horrible event. I thought it was terrible of her, I thought it was terrible for our nation. I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate," Trump said.

Harris had questioned Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct allegations during the justice's 2018 confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court.

Vice President Pence said he was not surprised by Biden's selection.

"As you all know, Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialised medicine, and abortion on demand, it's no surprise that he chose Senator Harris,: Pence said at a speech in Arizona. 

The vice-presidential debate between him and Harris is on October 7.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that President Trump had donated USD 6,000 to Harris' campaign for the office of California Attorney General.

Trump, a private citizen at the time, had donated USD 5,000 to the Harris campaign in 2011 and USD 1,000 in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump Kamala Harris Joe Biden US elections 2020
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp