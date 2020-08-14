STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Always supported stability in West Asia': India welcomes full normalisation of UAE-Israel ties

Earlier today, Jaishankar tweeted about the telephonic conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday welcomed the full normalisation in relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, saying that the two countries are New Delhi's key strategic partners. Speaking at a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has always supported peace, development and stability in West Asia.

"The External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) received a call from UAE Foreign Minister on the announcement of full normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel. India has consistently supported peace, development and stability in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel. Both nations are key strategic partners for India," Srivastava said.

Earlier today, Jaishankar tweeted about the telephonic conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel."Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday," he said.

Meanwhile, Srivastava said India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause and hoped to see the beginning of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine for an acceptable two-state solution."India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see an early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution," he said.

On Thursday, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

A joint statement of the US, UAE and Israel said, "President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE."

As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies and other areas of mutual benefit.

"Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement read.

Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava UAE Israel ties UAE Israel relations S Jaishankar
